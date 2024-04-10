Woman arrested after smashing several windows at home in St. John’s

A 28-year-old woman will appear in court today after being arrested in St. John’s overnight for causing property damage.

Police were called to property damage in an east-end residential area.

Several windows smashed at a home. The suspect was identified but not located on their arrival. Approximately one hour later officers responded to a second call in the same location.

At this time officers located and identified the suspect from the previous call at the scene. She was charged with Mischief Under $5000 and Breach of Probation.