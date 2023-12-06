Winter Strom Warnings and Blowing Snow Advisories in effect for parts of Newfoundland & Labrador

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued multiple winter weather alerts across the Province. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Labrador’s middle and north coast, along with parts of Newfoundland’s West Coast. Winter Storm Warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected.
Blowing Snow Advisories are also in effect for southern parts of the Labrador Coast, the Northern Great Northern Peninsula, and portions of central and northeastern Newfoundland. The alerts are summarized and listed below.
You can find your latest alerts by clicking this link, meanwhile here are the alerts of 7 AM NST Thursday morning (December 7, 2023)
Winter Storm Warning from Postivlle-Makkovik to Nain and vicinity
Hazardous winter conditions are anticipated in northern Labrador from Natuashish to Makkovik.
A total snowfall of 25 to 35 cm and maximum wind gusts of northwesterly 80 km/h are expected from late this afternoon until Friday night.
Heavy snow, with occasional mixing of rain along the coast, is anticipated, leading to reduced visibility.
Consider delaying non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Blowing Snow Advisory from Cartwright – Black Tickel to Rigolet and vicinity
In the Rigolet to Black Tickle region, poor visibility due to snow and blowing snow is expected or currently occurring.
Anticipated conditions include a total snowfall of 7 to 15 cm, northwesterly maximum wind gusts of 80 km/h, and hazardous travel conditions.
Visibility is projected to improve as temperatures rise above freezing, with snow mixing with rain, especially along the coast. However, inland and over higher terrain, poor visibility may persist longer.
Travel is advised to be postponed until conditions improve, and blowing snow advisories are issued for expected reduced visibility due to blowing snow.
Winter Storm Warning for the West Coast; from Corner Brook and vicinity to Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
Hazardous winter conditions are expected in Corner Brook and vicinity, Gros Morne, Parson’s Pond – Hawkes Bay, with winter storm conditions anticipated over higher terrain areas.
Total snowfall of 20 to 30 cm is expected over higher terrain, with lesser amounts along the coast. Maximum wind gusts may reach 60 km/h or potentially stronger.
The time span is from tonight to Friday night. Coastal areas may see improvement by Friday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing, possibly leading to a mix of rain and precipitation. However, higher terrain areas are likely to experience winter storm conditions into Friday night due to cooler temperatures. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
Non-essential travel is advised to be postponed until conditions improve.
Blowing Snow Advisory in effect for the Great Northern Peninsula
Poor visibility due to snow and blowing snow is anticipated or currently occurring in the Great Northern Peninsula.
The forecast includes a total snowfall of 10 to 15 cm inland and over higher terrain, with lesser amounts along the coast. Northwesterly maximum wind gusts are expected to reach 70 km/h.
These conditions are expected to persist tonight and into Friday morning. Visibility is projected to improve by midday on Friday as temperatures rise above freezing, leading to a mix of rain and snow.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected due to reduced visibility in some areas, and non-essential travel is recommended to be postponed until conditions improve.
Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow, resulting in poor visibility of 800 meters or less for at least 3 hours.
A Blowing Snow Advisory is in effect for Bay fo Exploits and Bonavista North
Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is anticipated or currently occurring in the Bay of Exploits and Bonavista North regions.
The forecast includes a total snowfall of 4 to 8 cm and westerly maximum wind gusts of 80 km/h.
These conditions are expected tonight and into Friday morning, with the worst effects anticipated over coastal areas exposed to westerly wind. Visibility is expected to improve by midday on Friday as temperatures rise above freezing, leading to a mix of rain and snow.
Travel is likely to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas, and non-essential travel is advised to be postponed until conditions improve.
