Winter storm triggers closures for some Eastern Health services

Eastern Health advises the public of the following service changes for today, Saturday, January 21, 2023, due to adverse weather this weekend:

• The community walk-in clinic, located at 50 Mundy Pond Rd, St. John’s, will be closed.

• The collaborative team clinic centre, located at 7 Pippy Place, St. John’s, will be closed.

• The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children aged six months to 11 years old at Mount Pearl Square will be closed. Clients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments. In addition, clients may rebook online at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/gettheshot/.

• In addition, the planned closure of both the external and internal entrances to the emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, January 22, 2023 has been postponed. This closure will now be in effect as of Sunday, January 28, 2023.

Emergency services continue to be available at all sites during adverse weather. General contact information is available at: www.easternhealth.ca/contactus/.

Eastern Health continues to monitor the progress of severe winter conditions closely. For updates pertaining to Eastern Health’s facilities or its operations, please visit the Weather Watch section at Eastern Health’s website at https://news.easternhealth.ca/weather-watch/, or visit Eastern Health’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.