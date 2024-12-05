Winter Lights Across Canada Taking Place Today

Today, the 38th annual Winter Lights Across Canada celebration will take place at the Confederation Building in St. John’s.

The annual event is when each province and territory decorates its capital city and holds its own lighting ceremony. At the event, thousands of LED lights will illuminate the Confederation Building Christmas tree and other trees along Prince Philip Drive. The initiative contributes to a nationwide effort to link Canadians together for the holiday season symbolically.

The event is open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of East Block, Confederation Building, and the lights will be turned on at approximately 6:15 p.m.