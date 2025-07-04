Police asking for public’s assistance in locating missing teen

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person Madison Kelly of Conception Bay South (CBS).

Fourteen year-old Madison Kelly was last seen at about 2:00 p.m. in the area of Petten’s Road, CBS, on July 3rd, 2025. She was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and a grey shirt with a dream catcher logo. Kelly is described as 5’5″, approximately 110-120 lbs., slender, with long blonde hair with highlights, and brown eyes. She could also be carrying a bag with a white and blue blanket, and a Christmas pillow with Santa on it.

At this time there are concerns for Madison Kelly’s personal safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.nlcrimestoppers.com.