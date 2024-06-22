Winners Announced of the Safe, Caring and Inclusive Schools Graduating Student Leadership Bursary

The Department of Education has recognized 14 students as the 2024 recipients of the Safe, Caring and Inclusive Schools Graduating Student Leadership Bursary.

Each student will receive a $500 bursary recognizing their efforts to create inclusive school spaces across the province.

The bursary helps to establish school-based protocols and practices that challenge all forms of bullying, harassment and inappropriate behaviour, and to create an environment of acceptance, belonging, respect and empathy. The bursary highlights the contributions of youth.

“I extend sincere congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Safe, Caring and Inclusive Schools Graduating Student Leadership Bursary,” says Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell. “This bursary shines a spotlight on students who want to make a difference in their school communities so that all students feel welcome and safe at their schools every day. I wish you all the best in your future studies.”