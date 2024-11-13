Wind Warning issued for parts of the South Coast, Burin Peninsula

Strong northerly winds will over many coastal areas of central, eastern and southern Newofundlnad today and tonight. Gusts will peak at 80 km/h for most areas, with wind speeds become sustained around 40 to 50 km/h. Areas of southern Newfoundland will see winds gusting as high as 100 km/h.
The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Wind Warning for the following areas until Thursday morning:
- The Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Burgeo – Ramea
Expect wind gusts to peak at 80 km/h, except as high as 100 km/h along parts of the coast. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.
Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging wind speeds sustained at 80 km/h or more and/or gusts will be to 100 km/h or more.
If you missed my latest forecast, you can find it here.