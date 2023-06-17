When life gives you lemons: Nevaeh’s Lemonade Stand returns

Following a three year hiatus Nevaeh’s Lemonade Stand returned this weekend.

The carnival style event returned to the Double Ice Complex in Paradise on June 17 and included live performances, games, food, antique cars and of course, lemonade.

OZFM’s Stephanie O’Brien is the President of Nevaeh’s Angel Foundation. As a close friend of the late Neveah Denine and her mother Holly, she says Nevaeh was certainly there in spirit.

The first lemonade stand took place in 2014. It started with Nevaeh’s own idea as a way to give back to her community.

Though Neveah lost her battle with Neuroblastoma in 2018 at just nine years old, her family and friends have continued the tradition in her memory.

To date the fundraiser has raised more than $500,000 and supported more than 85 families right here in Newfoundland and Labrador through Nevaeh’s Angel Foundation.

