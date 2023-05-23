What was with the crazy clouds Monday evening?

Monday evening saw a cold front sweep from north to south of parts of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland. The conditions ahead of the front made for a unique opportunity to actually see the front sweep in. Those same conditions also made for some crazy skies!

Here is another view of the same front moving southward in Conception Bay from the north side of Bell Island. This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before!

Credit: Pamela Rose, Bell Island Monday Afternoon | May 23, 2023

In that image below, you can actually see the cold front by looking at the clouds! The image below explains how cold fronts move through the atmosphere!

I went over this in detail, on Tuesday’s NTV Evening News Hour, you can watch the video below!