Wet roads and water build-up across the Province

Roads are wet across most of the province, with water build up along the south coast of the Island. On the Avalon, roads will get wet as rain moves in. Across eastern Labrador, roads are also wet.

Roads are dry on the Great Northern Peninsula and western Labrador.

Due to adverse weather conditions, Marine Atlantic has cancelled the crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney. The MV Veteran is in service but off schedule, the MV Astron W is in service but off schedule and the MV Challenge One is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2250 and 2251 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.