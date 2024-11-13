Wet roads and several ferries are out of service

Roads across Newfoundland are bare and wet with water build-up. Visibility is poor on parts of the Avalon Peninsula. Roads on the Baie Verte Peninsula are snow-covered. Roads are partly snow-covered from Daniel’s Harbour to Plum Point to Roddickton and from the St. Anthony Airport to St. Anthony.

Across most of Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates impacts to crossings for Thursday and Friday. The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service. The MV Qajaq W and MV Marine Eagle are also out of service.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada Flight 1173 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.