Wet roads across most of the province

Across Newfoundland, roads are wet with water build-up in some areas and there are fog patches across eastern areas.

In the Wabush area, roads are wet. Elsewhere across Labrador, roads are dry.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. Air service is in place from Charlottetown to Norman Bay on Monday and Thursday. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 901 and 928 are delayed and Porter Flight 226 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.