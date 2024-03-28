Wet roads across most of the province

On the Great Northern Peninsula, west coast, south coast, and parts of central, roads are bare and wet with good visibility, and there is rain falling across most of the west coast. Roads on the Avalon and in the Gander to Clarenville area are mostly dry with good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are bare and wet with icy patches and good visibility. Roads from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Port Hope Simpson are partly ice-covered with slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on time.

There are a number of flight delays this morning. At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, Air Canada flights 2250 and 698, and Porter Flight 230 are delayed. Air Canada Flight 2251 is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada Flight 2283 is delayed. Provincial Airlines flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights at the Gander International Airport are on time.