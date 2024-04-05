Wet and windy commute in some areas

Across the Island roads are bare and mostly wet. Visibility is poor across parts of the Avalon Peninsula. A tractor-trailer has overturned in the westbound lane of the TCH near Wreckhouse.

Across the Big Land, roads are bare and wet with the odd icy patch. Visibility is good.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and tonight. Provincial ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 698 is delayed and Sunwing Flight 581 is delayed. Air Canada flights 1177 and 2283 are delayed and PAL flights 901, 923, 924, and 927 are delayed at the Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time in Gander.