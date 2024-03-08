Westbound Lane on the TCH near Clarenville is impassable

The westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is impassable just east of Clarenville, near Deep Bight.
A tractor-trailer is blocking the road.
Clarenville RCMP is asking people to avoid the area if possible.
Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are…
All facilities in the City of St. John’s are closed today. The Robin Hood Bay…
Due to severe weather, there are a number of closures at NL Health Services locations.…
