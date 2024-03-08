News Traffic

Westbound Lane on the TCH near Clarenville is impassable

Posted: March 8, 2024 6:55 am
The westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is impassable just east of Clarenville, near Deep Bight.

A tractor-trailer is blocking the road.

Clarenville RCMP is asking people to avoid the area if possible.

