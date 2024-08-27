Well-Being Week taking place in September

To help raise awareness of the importance of well-being in our lives and the Provincial Government’s continued commitment to its residents, today, the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador announced that Well-Being Week 2024 will run from September 22 to 28.

Well-being isn’t just about physical activity, it’s a fundamental part of a person’s overall health and can include everything from physical, mental, social, economic and environmental factors. These factors are known as the social determinants of health, which could mean access to safe housing, good food, clean water, education, childcare, social connection, and safety.

A wide-ranging and detailed list of engaging, social and educational events are scheduled to take place across the province. Events are aimed at boosting momentum to make purposeful steps to better well-being throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

Additionally, community groups, organizations, businesses, municipal and Indigenous governments that are planning activities and would like to promote their events on the Well-Being Week 2024 Events Calendar can contact [email protected].