Wednesday’s Forecast; summer arrives and it will feel like it… I think

Good Wednesday morning! Summer will officially arrive at 12:27 PM NDT, with the summer solstice. Today is the longest day of the year– meaning we have the most daylight. Yes, I know each day is only 24 hours.
And even though it hasn’t felt like summer for many of us lately, it will today for a large portion of the Province. We will start with Newfoundland today, where highs will peak in the teens to mid 20s this afternoon. The warmest readings will be found in the central and northeast corners of the Island. The coolest readings will be on the South Coast. On the Avalon, we should get into the middle and upper teens this afternoon under sunny skies. The clouds we are seeing now will eventually clear off.
Labrador will see more clouds compared to yesterday, but a warm to downright hot day is on tap. Areas along the TLH will be in the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon. Some coastal locations will be in the same boat, but many will be cooler as winds swing onshore.
Have a great day!
Eddie