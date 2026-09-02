Sun returns across Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday

Weather September 2nd, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun and cloud island-wide Wednesday for Newfoundland

As the morning begins, Tuesday final touches of those scattered showers look to move along and the clouds begin to break, welcoming back sunny skies.

At worst, we’re looking at sun and cloud while at best there are wide open skies to enjoy.

The wind does remain north for a large portion of the day, limiting temperatures once more. However, as the afternoon turns into the evening, those winds shift back from the south allowing for a final push at the end of the day for some moments in the high teens.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Wednesday

Sunny skies and warming temperatures across Labrador Wednesday

And there’s not much more too it than that!

Those skies start and finish wide open thanks to a high-pressure system sitting over Labrador Wednesday.

The north wind that kept Labrador cool into Tuesday evening sees an earlier shift south than Newfoundland, meaning a longer runway to potential hit that 20 degree mark once again for inland Labrador.