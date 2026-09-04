Sun creeps back behind the clouds throughout Friday across Newfoundland and Labrador

Weather September 4th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Increasing cloud brings chance of scattered light showers across Newfoundland Friday

Cloud is increased into Friday, however sunny breaks are present. Where there is cloud cover, with some extra moisture in the air, scattered light showers are possible.

There is a large low-pressure system passing over Atlantic Canada and touching the southwest coast Friday afternoon. However, stronger east winds looks to push it back towards Nova Scotia limited the time spent in this province.

Those stronger east winds come from a secondary low-pressure system moving in towards Newfoundland, looking to make landfall late Saturday through Sunday. We’ll have full details on that tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Friday

A day of cloud covers Labrador Friday with cooler coastlines

That high-pressure system that sat over Labrador for the sunny skies is broken Friday, allowing cloud to stretch back across the Big Land.

Like in Newfoundland, the afternoon offers sunny breaks but also scattered showers specifically along the coastlines.

The wind shifts north on the coast, though relatively light, limiting the highs to single digits for some.