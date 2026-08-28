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Sun continues across Newfoundland Friday while parts of Labrador welcomes rain

Weather

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Clearing skies Friday for Newfoundland as sun streak continues

There is some extra cloud to start the day for parts of the island, specifically central, south and east. However, as the morning rolls on, the skies open up and that sun comes back to full form by the afternoon.

Winds remain southwest at a mild 20-30 km/h on average.

The humidity returns for the island Friday, specifically further west, where the daytime highs are going to feel like they’re into the 30’s once again.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Friday

Labrador see showers move west to east through Friday

Late morning on Friday, Labrador City looks to begin it’s 10-15 mm of rain.

By the afternoon, the rain arrives in Churchill Falls, reducing to a 5-10 mm total.

It takes until the supper hour to reach Happy Valley-Goose Bay, reducing further to 1-2 mm.

There is sun and cloud in the forecast ahead of the rain, with increasing cloud along the coastline leading to a mostly cloudy evening.

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