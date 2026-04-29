Sun and Spring temperatures into continues for most of Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday

Weather April 29th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather, Centre

Plenty of sun to share across Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday

A high-pressure system continues to settle across Newfoundland and Labrador, keeping the clouds and any precipitation away for another day.

With south winds warming many communities, it does wrap part of Newfoundland in fog at various points Wednesday. That fog lingers longest in, and there for effects specifically, Newfoundland’s south coast.

While sun is for all Wednesday, the highest potential temperatures are reserved for further inland. The ocean isn’t warmed from the long winter just went, so wind off the water does have coastal communities with limited day time highs.

Wednesday’s day time highs across Newfoundland and Labrador

Winds remain light across Newfoundland Wednesday, gusts pick up in Labrador