Sun and cloud for Newfoundland while rain stretches across Labrador Thursday

Weather November 5th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun and cloud and warming winds for Newfoundland Thursday

The sun comes in various increments Thursday, albeit island-wide. The further west you travel, the more cloud you’re likely to experience, topping with the most cloud cover on the southwest coast.

Sunny breaks are there for all Thursday, while the eastern region of Newfoundland looks to enjoy mainly clear skies for the majority of the day.

The one blemish comes late in the day on the top west side of the Great Northern Peninsula. Rain travelling across Labrador give a good chance of seeing 1-2 mm of light rain touch down closer to the supper hour brifly.

A south/southeast wind picking up speed through the day brings an average gust of 20-40 km/h and helps bring the cool start to the day back into the mid to high single digits by the afternoon.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Thursday

Widespread showers for warming Labrador Thursday

The same south wind that warms Newfoundland will get Labrador into the same range of daytime highs Thursday just in time to ensure the day’s precipitation mainly falls as rain.

Entering in from the west Thursday morning, the system takes the day to reach the far coastline.

The highest ranges of 20-35 mm can be found in Labrador West, dropping to 15-25 mm through Happy Valley – Goose Bay and Cartwright and limiting the North and South Coast to 5-10 mm.

Semi-consistent light rain looks to continue for all regions into Thursday evening.