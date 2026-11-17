Weather November 17th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun and wind favours a warmer Tuesday for Newfoundland

A southwest wind that shifted through the overnight has temperatures moving upwards a few degrees Tuesday.

The gusts average 30-50 km/h with the western side of the Northern Peninsula peaking in the 60-70 km/h range by late afternoon.

The wind’s direction helps push the temperature back into the mid to high single digits, while the cloud spends the morning breaking apart and offering a day of sun and cloud mix.

If we do see extra cloud cover on the island, it will be over the Northern Peninsula. Other than that, we have a pretty decent Tuesday ahead all things considered!

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday

Brief opportunities for wet snow break up Labrador’s Tuesday

Tuesday starts with some sun across Labrador, however, cloud starts cover over Labrador West and begins it’s movement to the coastline by the evening.

The same southwest wind Newfoundland is seeing will erase Labrador’s cool morning and bring temperatures back above zeor by the afternoon.

There are some moments of light precipitation which could show its face as either some drizzle, brief and light rain, moments of wet snow and, in the rare occurrence, a quick light flurrie.