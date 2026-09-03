South wind brings warmer Thursday as Newfoundland and Labrador clings to summer
Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre
More sun along with warmer south wind for Newfoundland Thursday
Sun is the sentiment for the province as a whole on Thursday.
Winds shift south and southwest, bringing in a warmer, but moist air. This looks to potentially build some cloud over the south-facing communities with some opportunities for a brief light scattered rain. That clears into the late afternoon.
The wind is relatively light across the island, sub-10 km/h for some. However, a southwest wind does pick up to gusts for 30-40 km/h for the Great Northern Peninsula through the afternoon.
Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Thursday
High-pressure system starts to break after sunny Thursday in Labrador
It’s wide open skies across Labrador Thursday.
a southwest wind has the daytime highs trending above seasonal. However, late afternoon the high-pressure system breaks. cloud enters into Labrador West and a north wind cools off the coastline, bringing with it cloud over through the overnight.
Rain reaches Labrador City late into Thursday evening, kicking off upwards of 5 mm through the overnight and into Friday morning.