Rain lingers for some Friday across Newfoundland and Labrador

Weather October 9th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Some rain to track for otherwise lovely Friday in Newfoundland

The further east you find yourself in Newfoundland Friday, the longer rain lingers from the overnight passing. Meanwhile, light rain returns to the West Coast late Friday into the evening.

By 7 am, the rain that brings an average of 2-6 mm is leaving the Central region and working its way across the Burin Peninsula and into Clarenville.

The rain lasts about 2 hours moving east, but lingers over the Avalon. It does, however, linger more as a broken rain offering on-again, off-again, light rain into the afternoon before being replaced with sun and cloud.

While the West Coast sheds the rain by sun up, the potential for some brief and light sun showers remain through the afternoon.

Rain and increased winds to gusts of 40-60 km/h returns out west Friday evening, lasting into the overnight.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Friday

Cloud covers Labrador Friday, dropping rain in it’s western regions

Rain leaves Labrador’s coastline mid-Friday morning being replaced by a strong cloud cover. That cloud stretches across Labrador as a whole, offering little to no breaks.

Labrador West sees rain build through the day, potentially mixing in and out of wet snow for a total of 5-10 mm.

The wind stays light through Friday, starting west and shift north west into the evening.