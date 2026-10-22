Rain for Eastern Newfoundland Thursday ahead of messy stretch

Weather October 22nd, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Cloudy Thursday highlighted by rain for eastern regions

Clouds over Newfoundland increase into Thursday morning for all, but offer sunny break central and west.

For eastern Newfoundland, the sentiment of the day is gloomy and wet, with rain arriving in the afternoon, lasting as a threat through the evening.

It all comes to the island byway of a south wind, bringing day time highs to the high end of the single digits, with a few communities having the opportunity to hit double digits.

That wind holds a pretty consistent 10-40 km/h range across Newfoundland.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Thursday

Light mixed precipitation a slight blemish on average Labrador Thursday

Labrador West could see the overnight mixed-precipitation transition into some light flurries Thursday morning as the wind shifts from the north, dropping the temperature back below the zero mark.

Meanwhile some light rain persists along the north coast through out the day while it take until the supper hour to briefly show up in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Thursday evening a north wind takes over Labrador as a whole. This clears the skies, but also cools the Big Land on it’s way.