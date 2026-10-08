Plenty of Newfoundland sun up for grabs Thursday while rain travels across Labrador

Weather October 8th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Wide-spread sun and cloud and above seasonal temperatures for most of Newfoundland Thursday

A cloudy start for parts of Western and Central Newfoundland breaks through the morning as almost all regions enjoy a day of sun and cloud.

The exception goes to the Northern Peninsula where 2-4 mm of rain is expected to fall between 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The wind not only dials back from Wednesday, but shifts south. This allows for daytime highs to range across the mid to high teens for most.

Rain does return to the West Coast late Thursday evening through the overnight, moving east into Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Thursday

Relatively light rain moves across Labrador Thursday

Labrador starts cool after an overnight that brought most regions within the -1 and plus 1 degree range, however, a south wind warms The Big Land up enough to change the overnight conditions of potential wet snow to plain rain through the day.

5 mm is the average for Labrador as a whole. There could be a touch less in Labrador West if the wet snow lingers into the morning and Happy Valley-Goose Bay sits in the 5-10 mm range with some extra time spent under the rain clouds.

The light system moves south to north and west to east through the day, taking until the evening to reach the North Coast.