NTV Weather Update | May 7, 2026 Weather May 7th, 2026 Related Articles May 07, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more May 06, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 6, 2026 Read more May 06, 2026 Many coastlines see drizzle and fog in Newfoundland while sun stretches inland as Wednesday unfolds Read more May 05, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 5, 2026 Read more May 05, 2026 Sun and cloud battles coastal fog and drizzle for Newfoundland while Labrador sees snow showers Tuesday Read more April 30, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 30, 2026 Read more