NTV Weather Update | May 22, 2026 Weather May 22nd, 2026 Related Articles May 22, 2026 Sunny and breezy continues across Newfoundland Friday with a little bit of everything in Labrador Read more May 22, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more May 21, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 21, 2026 Read more May 21, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more May 20, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 20, 2026 Read more May 15, 2026 RDF returns to most of Newfoundland for damp start of long weekend Read more