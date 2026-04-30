NTV Weather Update | April 30, 2026 Weather April 30th, 2026 Related Articles April 30, 2026 Sun and mid-teens continues for large portion of Newfoundland and Labrador into Thursday Read more April 29, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 29, 2026 Read more April 29, 2026 Sun and Spring temperatures into continues for most of Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday Read more April 28, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 28, 2026 Read more April 28, 2026 Spring, that you? Welcomed high-pressure system fuels favourable weather Read more April 24, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more