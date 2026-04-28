NTV Weather Update | April 28, 2026 Weather April 28th, 2026 Related Articles April 28, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more April 28, 2026 Spring, that you? Welcomed high-pressure system fuels favourable weather Read more April 27, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 27, 2026 Read more April 27, 2026 Sunny skies and temperatures expected to rise slightly this week Read more April 26, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 26, 2026 Read more April 22, 2026 Messy Wednesday mixes snowfall and freezing rain alerts across Newfoundland and Labrador Read more