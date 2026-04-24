NTV Weather Update | April 24, 2026 Weather April 24th, 2026 Related Articles April 24, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more April 24, 2026 Another spring storm brings 20 cm plus to Avalon Friday into Saturday Read more April 23, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 23, 2026 Read more April 23, 2026 Quiet Thursday for most of Newfoundland as snow moves across Labrador Read more April 22, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 22, 2026 Read more April 17, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 17, 2026 Read more