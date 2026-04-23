NTV Weather Update | April 23, 2026 Weather April 23rd, 2026 Related Articles April 23, 2026 Quiet Thursday for most of Newfoundland as snow moves across Labrador Read more April 22, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 22, 2026 Read more April 22, 2026 Messy Wednesday mixes snowfall and freezing rain alerts across Newfoundland and Labrador Read more April 21, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 21, 2026 Read more April 21, 2026 Rain and freezing rain in the forecast for most regions of the province Read more April 16, 2026 Double digits for some Thursday as the sun breaks through for Newfoundland and Labrador Read more