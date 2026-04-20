Weather

Weather

NTV Weather Update | April 20, 2026

Weather

Related Articles

Special weather statement warns of freezing rain for Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas
Read more
NTV Weather Update | April 19, 2026
Read more
St. John's
Weather forecast: Sunday, April 19
Read more
St. John's
Weather forecast: Saturday, April 18
Read more
NTV Weather Update | April 17, 2026
Read more
Light snow arriving tonight for much of the island
Read more
Back to top