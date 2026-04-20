NTV Weather Update | April 20, 2026 Weather April 20th, 2026 Related Articles April 20, 2026 Special weather statement warns of freezing rain for Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas Read more April 19, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 19, 2026 Read more April 19, 2026 Weather forecast: Sunday, April 19 Read more April 18, 2026 Weather forecast: Saturday, April 18 Read more April 17, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 17, 2026 Read more April 13, 2026 Light snow arriving tonight for much of the island Read more