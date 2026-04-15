NTV Weather Update | April 15, 2026 Weather April 15th, 2026 Related Articles April 15, 2026 Cloud covers Newfoundland Wednesday while sun shines across Labrador Read more April 14, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 14, 2026 Read more April 14, 2026 NTV morning weather checkpoint Read more April 14, 2026 Moderate snow and rain kicks off otherwise calm Tuesday for Newfoundland and Labrador Read more April 13, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 13, 2026 Read more April 09, 2026 Sun and cloud returns to Newfoundland Thursday while moderate snow moves across Labrador Read more