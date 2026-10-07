Newfoundland and Labrador spends Wednesday breaking into sun and cloud

Weather October 7th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Damp morning clears through afternoon for Newfoundland Wednesday

Rain is left over on the western side of Newfoundland from the low-pressure system that has kept the region damp and windy the past few days. It looks to take most of the day to fully shake out, but through the afternoon the rain tappers off and the skies open clear near the supper hour.

The wind continues to blow from the west, gusting up to 70-80 km/h and tapering back to gusts closer to 20-40 km/h by the time the clouds part end of day.

Pockets of clouds in Eastern Newfoundland do hold about a 40% chance of producing some light isolated showers through the morning, reducing significantly into the afternoon.

Like the western side, Eastern Newfoundland enjoys clearing skies late afternoon setting up a mostly clear Wednesday evening.

Also like the west, the wind continues to gust providing a range of 40-60 km/h keeping temperatures topped at the low teens.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Wednesday

Labrador settles into Wednesday afternoon as low-pressure system leaves region

Hopedale and vicinity remains in a rainfall and wind warning into Wednesday morning, with the final 5-10 mm set to fall from Hopedale to Nain in the morning hours.

Labrador West looks to shake clear of the precipitation, just in time, as Labrador City and Wabush a schedule to see the temperature drop to the zero mark as the morning unfolds.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay is looking at some light rain passing through Wednesday on it’s way to the coastline and adds the potential for some wet snow, specifically in the higher elevated areas.

Light rain does push down Coastal Labrador through the day as the wind lightens, allowing for the movement. Those coastal totals south of Hopedale fall below the 5 mm mark.