Morning rain lingers east before Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes sun back Wednesday

Weather August 26th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Skies clear across Newfoundland Wednesday as humidity dips

Wednesday morning shows the rain finishing it’s cross-island journey that started Tuesday on the eastern side of the Avalon.

Once clear, the wind looks to remain light and skies clear for a day of sun and temperatures to be better reflected by the base as the humidity lingers, but not as strong as yesterday.

Some drizzle looks to remain on some coastlines, but Wednesday’s sentiment is clear and dry. The Northern Peninsula does have the cloud linger longer than the rest of the island, while the Avalon is looking at partly cloudy skies returning after the supper hour.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Wednesday

Sun and cloud on deck for Labrador Wednesday

There looks to be some final rain in the Cartwright region Wednesday morning, moving along and adding to Labrador’s mid-week sun and cloud.

That cloud does increase through Central Labrador but continues to offer up sunny breaks.

A west wind shifting north dropping parts of the coast line back in to the teens while inland and southern Labrador looks to breach the 20 degree mark for highs.