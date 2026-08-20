Mixed bag across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday after damp morning clears for some regions

Weather August 20th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Clearing skies for Western Newfoundland while cloud lingers further east Thursday

It’s a wet start for most Thursday morning. The western side of Newfoundland, through to parts of Central, will enjoy the sun breaking through before too long.

Meanwhile extended rain over the Connaigre Peninsula brings 20 mm plus before extended east. Once it moves across, it drops 5-10 mm and finishes on the far-side of the Avalon Peninsula shortly after the lunch hour.

Behind that rain is some increased wind, gusting 30-50 km/h. It’s a south wind, meaning fog and drizzle for a large portion of the south-facing side of the island.

Come the afternoon, some clouds return to the west coast and central regions, bringing the chance of some light isolated showers. Also coming in the afternoon is a daytime high that will feel more so in the 30’s with the added humidity.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Thursday

Morning and afternoon rain bookended by sun and cloud across Labrador Thursday

Coastal Labrador has some morning rain left over from the overnight, with totals in the 10-15 mm range when it’s all said and done.

When it is all said and done, the sun shines through. However, light showers return mid-afternoon for many and once again later into the evening for Happy Valley – Goose Bay.