Cooler Tuesday ahead as winds shift north across Newfoundland and Labrador

Weather September 1st, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Damp with sunny break highlights cooler day for Newfoundland Tuesday

With the wind shifting north through the overnight, island wide, temperatures are limited to the teens come Tuesday. Winds gust on average between 20-40 km/h.

That same wind brings along extra cloud cover with it. There is a chance of some on and off light scattered showers for both the West Coast and north-facing side of Newfoundland throughout the day. Central’s chance of those showers decrease, but it still exists.

Come the afternoon, the clouds part slightly offering some sunny breaks.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Tuesday

A divided Labrador sees sunny skies meet cloud Tuesday

Once again, cloud divides the Big Land into Tuesday.

The cloud looks to leave Nain early, allowing for extra sun, and bay days end, push down into the south coast.

Early, there is opportunity for light showers along the coast line, before the cloud cover reduces into the evening.