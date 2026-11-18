Weather November 18th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Light showers finish Wednesday for north-facing Newfoundland

Wednesday brings similar temperatures across the mid-single digits for Newfoundland thanks to the same west and southwest wind gusting roughly 25-50 km/h.

The difference is the cloud cover. As Wednesday rolls on, the cloud cover becomes more widespread.

That cloud brings 1-3 mm of rain along parts of the West Coast early afternoon, likely dropping some light snow in the highest terrain areas.

It takes until the supper hour or so, but that rain makes it over the Longrange and across the north-facing side of the island for the same 1-3 mm.

That precipitation finishes Wednesday over the eastern side of the island as light inconsistent rain.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday

Light mix moves across Labrador Wednesday

Wednesday starts cloudy across Labrador, with some flurries in there for Labrador West.

Labrador City and Churchill Falls will be watching the zero degree mark with options for 1-2 cm or 1 cm and some moments of wet snow.

The dampness in the air carries through inland Labrador for minimal totals with a mix of wet snow, drizzle and some icy mixes, working it’s way across to the coastline after sundown for some final flurries in Cartwright.