Beautiful summer’s day in-store for Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Weather August 27th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Clear skies right across the island Thursday with climbing temperatures

There isn’t much more to it than that in Newfoundland Thursday!

A slight cloud cover clears the eastern side of the island and Northern Peninsula through the morning as a high-pressure system keeps the clouds clear and sun shining for the day’s entirety.

There is still some moisture left in the air which will have most base temperatures actually feel closer to the 30 degree mark.

Newfoundland and Labrador day time highs for Thursday

Sunny skies stretch across Labrador Thursday

Open skies carry Labrador to a great Thursday with a higher ceiling for daytime highs inland.

Coastal Labrador does have a light pocket of rain moving its way. However, the same wind that will cool the region down off the water, looks to tapper that rain before it reaches the coastal communities.