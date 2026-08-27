Weather

Weather

Beautiful summer’s day in-store for Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

Weather

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Clear skies right across the island Thursday with climbing temperatures

There isn’t much more to it than that in Newfoundland Thursday!

A slight cloud cover clears the eastern side of the island and Northern Peninsula through the morning as a high-pressure system keeps the clouds clear and sun shining for the day’s entirety.

There is still some moisture left in the air which will have most base temperatures actually feel closer to the 30 degree mark.

Newfoundland and Labrador day time highs for Thursday

Sunny skies stretch across Labrador Thursday

Open skies carry Labrador to a great Thursday with a higher ceiling for daytime highs inland.

Coastal Labrador does have a light pocket of rain moving its way. However, the same wind that will cool the region down off the water, looks to tapper that rain before it reaches the coastal communities.

Related Articles

NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint
Read more
NTV Weather Update | August 26, 2026
Read more
Morning rain lingers east before Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes sun back Wednesday
Read more
NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint
Read more
NTV Weather Update | August 25, 2026
Read more
NTV Weather Update | August 20, 2026
Read more
Back to top