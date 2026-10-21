A calm day for Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday ahead of messy stretch

Weather October 21st, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun and cloud widespread across Newfoundland Wednesday

Wednesday is an easy one across the island in terms of forecasting. Thankfully, because there after things get a little tricky.

Hump day brings a day of sun and cloud with a light north wind keeping the daytime highs between six and nine degrees.

There is expected to be extra cloud cover over Central Newfoundland, offsetting the extra sun found on Tuesday.

And that’s it! Enjoy the day because Thursday through to Saturday Newfoundland welcomes a mix or rain, potential snow accumulation and increased winds at times.

Tune in to NTV First Edition at 5:30 pm and the NTV Evening Newshour at 6:00 pm for a full five-day forecast.

Newfoundland and Labrador daytime highs for Wednesday

Sun and cloud across Labrador, snow enters through West end of day

The sun and cloud sentiment is shared across Labrador Wednesday, with temperatures rising through the day out if the cool overnight.

A band of light snow does fall through Labrador West right at the end of the night, as temperatures are dropping closer to the zero mark.

This could bring a centimetre or two to Labrador City mixed with some wet snow while it looks like a mixed precipitation for Churchill Falls.