Weapons Charges Laid Against St. John’s Man

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged two people believed to be involved in street-level drug trafficking in the St. John’s area. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU) observed a man and woman exiting a home in the downtown. Both were on conditions not to have contact with one another.

Upon his arrest, 20-year-old James Pitcher was found to be in possession of a replica handgun and prescription narcotics. He was subsequently charged with:

· One count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· One count of carrying a concealed weapon

· Four counts of failing to comply with a release order

Additionally, 40-year-old Felicia Pynn has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.