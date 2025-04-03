RNC impounds two vehicles overnight

The RNC conducted two traffic stops overnight, which resulted in two vehicles being impounded.

At 11:57 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the west end of St. John’s. The 31-year-old male driver was issued tickets for driving while suspended and failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was impounded.

About an hour later, officers conducted a traffic stop in the city center area of St. John’s. A 24-year-old male driver was ticketed for driving while suspended and expired registration. His vehicle was impounded.