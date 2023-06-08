Washouts close schools and some eastern Northern Peninsula roads

A number of washouts have closed roads in the Roddictkon-Bide Arm area of the Northern Peninsula after heavy rains over the last day and a half caused flash floods and severe run-off.

Provincial Transportation & Works officials will begin work to replace culverts and secure washout areas once the rainfall stops. Now, they’re working to ensure emergency vehicle access. Parts of the Northern Peninsula experienced torrential rain recently with another 35 millimeters possible for today once again. There are also some school closures in the area as the rainfall warning and flooding continues.