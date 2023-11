At around 1:30 a.m. last night, an RNC officer on patrols in the Blackmarsh Road area in St. John’s observed a wanted 25-year-old female inside a convenience store.

The officer attempted to arrest the female when she attempted to flee police. She was quickly taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The female was transported to the lockup on the outstanding warrant and was charged with resisting arrest and breaching a court order.