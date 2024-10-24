News Politics

Wakeham says Liberal red tape preventing small businesses from thriving

Posted: October 24, 2024 10:16 pm
By Web Team

PC Leader Tony Wakeham says local businesses are struggling under rising operational costs and red tape during he Liberals’ tenure.

That’s why today he shared the Tories plan to support local businesses under a Progressive Conservative government.

