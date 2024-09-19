Virtual ER Option Now Available at Carbonear General Hospital

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has announced that in addition to the existing in-person emergency room service, a virtual ER service option is now available to patients at Carbonear General Hospital.

Virtual ER services will provide additional access for non-emergent patients and ease pressures on emergency departments by treating patients presenting with urgent, non-life-threatening medical injuries and illnesses. This option allows patients to receive more timely assessment by connecting the patient with a registered nurse and a virtual ER physician.

This virtual service is an additional service in the ER and full in-person emergency care continues to be offered at Carbonear General Hospital. It is being piloted during the evening hours to help enhance access to care, decrease wait times, and reduce the number of people leaving the ER without seeing a provider.