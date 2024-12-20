Virtual ER Availability at Rufus Guinchard Health Centre

Beginning today at noon, emergency services at Rufus Guinchard Health Centre in Port Saunders will be supported by a virtual ER physician.

This will be in place until Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m.

When a virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to the ER at Rufus Guinchard Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department will be staffed by a registered nurse, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.