Virtual ER Availability at Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre

This week from 8:00 a.m. today until Friday, September 27 at 8:00 a.m. a virtual ER will be in place at the Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley.

Virtual ERs help ensure emergency care coverage to emergency departments that may experience challenges with local physician coverage. During a virtual ER, residents can proceed to the ER at Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre as usual. There will be a healthcare professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner by video.